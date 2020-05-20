NGT makes attendance mandatory

NEW DELHI

20 May 2020 23:58 IST

‘Staff facing technical glitch must attend office on working days’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed compulsory attendance of all of its staff, including registrars, law researchers and stenographers among others, even as hearing continues to be held via videoconferencing.

In a circular issued, the NGT said: “Staff dealing with technical issues for holding videoconferencing hearings shall remain present with 100% attendance on all working days. Till the time biometric attendance has been suspended, it shall be mandatory for staff to mark their attendance physically so as to maintain service record for accounting purposes.”

The green tribunal reiterated that all staff members will be required to follow the heath guidelines and protocols issued by the government, including thermal screening at the entrance, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitising hands regularly.

“Non-compliance of directions shall be viewed adversely and official shall be liable for disciplinary action,” the circular read.