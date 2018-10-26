NGT forms STF to stop illegal scrap units

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member Special Task Force (STF) to take action against units involved in the dismantling of heavy vehicles, that are allegedly leading to air pollution.

‘Causes air pollution’

Noting that scrap business in Mayapuri, which amounts to ₹6,000 crore per annum, is contributing to air pollution, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Activities of the said business spew toxic fumes, and chemicals and oils are also emitted. Such toxic fumes create severe air pollution affecting public health.”

“The illegal industrial activities comprise dismantling equipment, burning of toxic industrial waste, and use of gas or electric cutting of vehicles. The STF may forthwith take steps for stopping illegal activities and initiate proceedings against those identified being involved in contributing to pollution,” the Bench added.

The order was passed on Tuesday.

The NGT specified that representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and others will be a part of the STF.

‘Monitor work’

Directing the STF to identify those involved in contributing to the pollution, the Tribunal asked Delhi Chief Secretary to monitor the working of the STF at least once a month.

“The Delhi Chief Secretary thereafter may furnish a report to this tribunal on the steps taken,” the Bench further said.