NGT forms panel to probe university on floodplains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to look into a plea alleging illegal construction on the floodplains of river Kosi in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, by a private university that is run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel directed a joint committee comprising the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Rampur District Magistrate to look into the plea and furnish a report on the same.

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shailesh Singh who alleged illegal construction on the floodplains by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and its officials.

The plea contended that the construction of the university on the floodplains was blocking free passage of the river and leading to scarcity of water apart from environmental degradation. The plea also said that an FIR has been registered as the illegal encroachment is affecting the river adversely.

The plea said that the FIR reveals that the land had been “grabbed” from 26 farmers for the construction of the university.