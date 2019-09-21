NGT forms panel to probe ‘illegal activities’ of builder

Following a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater and discharge of untreated sewage by a builder in Noida, the National Green Tribunal on Friday constituted a committee to look into the plea and furnish a report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted the committee comprising representatives from Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea, moved by the residents of Antrikish Kanball in Noida Sector 77, alleging illegal extraction of groundwater, discharge of sewage water in the green belt and non-operation of rainwater harvesting systems by Perfect Probuild Private Ltd., the builder.

The petition also alleged that the builder had failed to secure water connection from the Noida authority and supplied water in the apartments from two illegal borewells located in the partially constructed basement of the residential society.

Smoke from generators

“The smoke generated from the diesel generator sets, in the absence of chimneys, directly enter the houses and they [residents] are exposed to the obnoxious air almost on a daily basis,” the plea also said.