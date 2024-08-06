ADVERTISEMENT

NGT forms panel to probe encroachment of Najafgarh drain tributary

Published - August 06, 2024 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a four-member committee to look into allegations of encroachment of a tributary of the Najafgarh drain in the national capital by land grabbers in “collusion” with officials. 

Apart from the South West Delhi District Magistrate, the panel will have a representative each of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Member Secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Board.   

 The petitioners in the case, who are residents of Shyam Kunj in south-west Delhi, have also alleged that fully-grown trees of neem and pipal on the north side of the drain’s embankment have also been felled by land grabbers, resulting in a flood-like situation during rain.

 “The Committee will visit the site and ascertain the correct position and truthfulness of the allegations made,” the Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in its order dated July 31.  

 It said the panel will find out the persons responsible for the violation and submit a factual status report before the tribunal, including therein the remedial action.

“Let the same be submitted at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the Bench said fixing the next hearing on November 11.

