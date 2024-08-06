GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT forms panel to probe encroachment of Najafgarh drain tributary

Published - August 06, 2024 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a four-member committee to look into allegations of encroachment of a tributary of the Najafgarh drain in the national capital by land grabbers in “collusion” with officials. 

Apart from the South West Delhi District Magistrate, the panel will have a representative each of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Member Secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Board.   

 The petitioners in the case, who are residents of Shyam Kunj in south-west Delhi, have also alleged that fully-grown trees of neem and pipal on the north side of the drain’s embankment have also been felled by land grabbers, resulting in a flood-like situation during rain.

 “The Committee will visit the site and ascertain the correct position and truthfulness of the allegations made,” the Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in its order dated July 31.  

 It said the panel will find out the persons responsible for the violation and submit a factual status report before the tribunal, including therein the remedial action.

“Let the same be submitted at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the Bench said fixing the next hearing on November 11.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.