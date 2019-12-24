NGT forms panel to look into allegations of constructions on Yamuna riverbed

Following allegations of a road being constructed on the Yamuna riverbed near Mathura, the National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee comprising Uttar Pradesh government officials to look into the matter.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the veracity of the allegations be verified by a joint committee of U.P. State Pollution Control Board, U.P. Irrigation Department and District Magistrate, Mathura. The committee will furnish a factual and action taken report within one month.” The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Akash Vashishtha.

“Illegal constructions, including multi-storied buildings have also come up on the active floodplains and riverbed of the Yamuna in Vrindavan. Irreparable damage is being done to the ancient ghats,” the plea alleged.