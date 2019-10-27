NGT forms panel to assess compensation for violating green norms in Sonipat

Following a plea seeking remedial action against violation of environmental norms by certain builders in Sonipat, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint panel and directed it to assess compensation to be levied on the project proponents.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the committee will comprise representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Ministry of Environment, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The Bench also directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to ensure “remedial action for speedy enforcement of environmental norms”.

Based on an inspection report, the NGT imposed compensation ranging between ₹2.5 crore and ₹10 crore on six developers who were found to have flouted the norms. The directions came on a plea stating that the developers had not provided adequate sanitation and sewage facilities in the buildings constructed by them.

While observing that “no lenient attitude can be shown,” the Bench stated: “The violations are of serious nature and possibility of collusion of the officers of the State is not ruled out in permitting such violations and in failing to take requisite actions.”

“The compensation assessed — being grossly inadequate and disproportionate, and the action the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) being too slow — shows that the SPCB lacks necessary sensitivity for enforcing the rule of law or there is some collusion at some level to cover up the illegality,” the Bench added.