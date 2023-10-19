NGT forms panel over encroachment on Yamuna floodplains

October 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to suggest measures to remove encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains, taking cognisance of a news report that flooding in the city is caused by unauthorised construction there.

The committee will be headed by the Delhi Chief Secretary and it has been directed to submit its report by January 30 next year.

In July, Delhi witnessed its worst floods in recent times. On July 13, the water level in the Yamuna near Old Railway Bridge reached an all-time high, displacing thousands of people and submerging many areas.

Several experts had then said that the encroachment of the floodplains was a reason behind the floods.

“We are also of the view that the floodplains of the Yamuna are required to be identified, demarcated and notified in the light of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016,” read an order of the principal bench of the NGT dated October 17.

“At this stage, we deem it proper to form a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Delhi,” it said.

The committee has been directed to visit the floodplains and ensure their demarcation. It has been asked to suggest measures to prevent and remove the encroachments and unauthorised constructions, as per the order.

