HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT forms panel over encroachment on Yamuna floodplains

October 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to suggest measures to remove encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains, taking cognisance of a news report that flooding in the city is caused by unauthorised construction there.

The committee will be headed by the Delhi Chief Secretary and it has been directed to submit its report by January 30 next year.

In July, Delhi witnessed its worst floods in recent times. On July 13, the water level in the Yamuna near Old Railway Bridge reached an all-time high, displacing thousands of people and submerging many areas.

Several experts had then said that the encroachment of the floodplains was a reason behind the floods.

“We are also of the view that the floodplains of the Yamuna are required to be identified, demarcated and notified in the light of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016,” read an order of the principal bench of the NGT dated October 17.

“At this stage, we deem it proper to form a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Delhi,” it said.

The committee has been directed to visit the floodplains and ensure their demarcation. It has been asked to suggest measures to prevent and remove the encroachments and unauthorised constructions, as per the order. 

Related Topics

Delhi / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.