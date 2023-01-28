NGT-formed committee decides to develop bio-diversity park in Yamuna floodplain

January 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Decisions on the development of a bio-diversity park in the Yamuna floodplain and a public awareness campaign to restore the old glory of the river were taken at a high-level committee meeting here, officials said Saturday.

The meeting was held to discuss the cleaning of the river.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier this month formed a high-level committee (HLC) to deal with the issue of pollution in Yamuna and requested Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena to chair it.

During the first meeting of the HLC on January 20, it was decided that an alternate weekly meeting (physical-cum-virtual) may be chaired by its chief secretary or convener.

Delhi L-G will take the fortnightly meeting.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) offered to develop a bio-diversity park in the Yamuna floodplain in case Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allots a land of appropriate area to it. "Accordingly, HLC decided that the DDA may identify and allot a piece of land at River Yamuna floodplains to NMCG latest by February 15 this year for the development of a bio-diversity park by NMCG," read an order issued by the HLC.

The DG of NMCG also said that a company of territorial army would be placed under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for ensuring ground-level enforcement and monitoring for the purpose of identifying (if any left-out) all the drains or sub-drains which are yet to be trapped.

It will also ensure enforcement of Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulations 2018, convincing people not to throw their waste in drains, etc.

"Accordingly, HLC asked DG NMCG to take appropriate action to provide such company of territorial army to DPCC at the earliest," read the order.

The HLC also decided that the Delhi government's IT department shall add all the actionable points discussed in the meeting on Delhi's e-Pragati Dashboard for the purpose of monitoring.

Such dashboard shall be operationalised within a fortnight, read the order.

It was also decided by the HLC to constitute a committee under the divisional commissioner, the revenue department of Delhi with the principal secretary (Forest and Environment), DDA vice chairman and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to resolve all land-related matters.

These matters include identification and handing over land to DJB/NMCG for setting up sewage treatment plants (STPS) or de-centralised STPs, bio-diversity parks, etc.

The committee shall ensure the identification and handing over of the requisite land parcels to DJB or NMCG, as the case may be, within a fortnight.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the DJB, DPCC, irrigation and flood control and DDA shall initiate an information, education and communication (IEC) campaign for awareness as well as the involvement of the public at large in this initiative to restore the old glory of river. The HLC also decided that nodal officers of each project will be personally responsible for finishing the projects within the timelines.

"Any failure of such nodal officer to ensure execution of the projects or works or responsibilities within the timeline stipulated in the action plan as finalised by the HLC will make such nodal officer liable for disciplinary. As well as criminal proceedings for wilful disobedience of the orders passed by the courts and the HLC and also for criminal disregard towards environmental quality of the river Yamuna as well as their failure to discharge their constitutional obligation to the citizens to provide clean environment by protecting the scarce sources of water," the order read.