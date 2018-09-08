‘NGT following resolution passed in 2016’

more-in

Under fire for its decision to rehear 18 cases in which the judgment was reserved by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials at the green panel on Friday clarified that chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was following a full house resolution passed in 2016.

The resolution says that if the judgments are not pronounced within six weeks, the chairperson can pass “appropriate orders”, said a NGT official. Defending the decision of relisting the cases where the judgments had been reserved by some of its Benches earlier, an official at the NGT said: “In a full house resolution passed in November 2016, it was decided that judgments need to be pronounced within six weeks of them being reserved. The decision was taken keeping in mind expeditious disposal of cases.”

In July this year, chairperson Justice Goel had asked the respective Benches to pronounce pending judgments by August 31, especially for matters pending for over three months.

“The Benches were told that if they fail to pronounce the judgments within the specified time period, then the matters will be re-listed for hearing. Additionally, the matters have been relisted on the request of the respective Benches and nothing else,” a source said. Several cases including the plea challenging the environmental clearance granted to the Chardham highway project, shifting of the Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad among others have been released for rehearing.

But many of them have been posted for re-hearing including the Tughlakabad case which will be heard on October 1. The Chardham case has been referred to a larger Bench due to “complexity of issues”.