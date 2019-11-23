Delhi

NGT: fill up posts in forest department within 4 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to fill up vacancies in the forest department within four months and provide enhanced infrastructure for improved preservation of the environment.

The Delhi government informed a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that security guards had been hired on an interim basis.

“Let further necessary steps be completed within four months but latest by March 31,2020 and a compliance report filed,” the Bench said.

Earlier, the State government had informed the tribunal that certain steps had been undertaken to enhance the infrastructure and strength of the department. The staff strength was increased from 108 to 398, the government had said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Aditya N Prasad who had alleged that a previous NGT order directing the Forest Department to enhance its staff, had not been complied with. The plea had contended that there was “massive deficiencies of manpower resources” in the department.

