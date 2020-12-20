NGT extends time limit for constitution of BMC

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has extended the time limit for constitution of biodiversity management committees (BMC)and preparation of people’s biodiversity registers (PBR) in view of the ongoing pandemic.
The National Biodiversity Authority informed NGT Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that monitoring would be conducted with all State biodiversity boards and necessary steps for compliance will be taken.
COVID-19 situation
Following submissions made before the Bench, the Tribunal observed: “We also find that in view of COVID-19 situation, it will be necessary to take a liberal view about the delay caused. Accordingly, the time for remaining compliance is extended up to June 30, 2021 and compensation amounts will stand waived if compliance is ensured by that date.”
The green panel extended the time limit after several states sought an extension on account of the pandemic.
Noting that India is one of the recognised mega-diverse countries in the world, the Bench said: “So far, over 91,200 species of animals and 45,000 species of plants have been documented in the 10 biogeographic regions of the country. The indigenous and local community are a repository of traditional knowledge and their knowledge and practices help in conservation and sustainable development of the biodiversity.”
