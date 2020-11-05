NGT expands ambit of cracker pollution cases beyond NCR

NEW DELHI

05 November 2020 00:33 IST

Tribunal issues notices to 18 States, UTs where the air quality is beyond permissible limits

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday expanded the ambit of cases pertaining to pollution due to firecrackers beyond the National Capital Region and issued notice to 18 States and Union Territories where the air quality is beyond permissible limits.

Ban on firecrackers

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that notices had already been issued to the State governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh while Odisha and Rajasthan governments have already issued notices stating ban on firecrackers in the respective States.

The tribunal in its order said: “With respect to non attainment of cities, where air quality as per record maintained by the CPCB is generally beyond norms, which are 122 in number, the tribunal may have to consider direction to prohibit use of firecrackers during the period air quality is beyond a threshold to protect the health of vulnerable groups.”

The green panel observed, “... the scope of proceedings may need to be extended beyond the NCR so as to suggest that in all the States concerned where air quality is not satisfactory, may consider taking action on the pattern of action taken by the States of Odisha and Rajasthan.”

The NGT on November 2 had issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and four State governments on whether to ban the use of firecrackers for the period between November 7 and 30 in the interest of public health and environment.

The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea that sought action against pollution caused due to crackers at a time when the air quality was unsatisfactory with a potential of severity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter is expected to be heard on Thursday.