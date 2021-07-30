NGT dismisses petition against felling of trees for redevelopment project

NEW DELHI

30 July 2021 01:18 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea moved against the felling of trees — related to the redevelopment project of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in the Capital.

The green panel observed that the Delhi High Court had held that the project was an integral part of the GPRA redevelopment project. Noting that the petitioner had filed another plea on the same matter, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said a second petitioner on the same subject was not maintainable.

The green panel also stated that while the High Court had dealt with the project in Nauroji Nagar, the said project was an integral part of the GPRA redevelopment project and was governed by the same considerations.

“It is thus clear that the Tribunal has already taken the view that the matter having been dealt with by the Delhi High Court, any further order of the Tribunal will be in conflict with the same and is not permissible,” the Bench said.