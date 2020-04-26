NGT directs pollution bodies to submit compensation report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to furnish an action plan on the recovery of compensation for the restoration of agricultural land which were damaged due to industrial activities.

A Bench headed by NGT chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We also find that while action has been indicated, the gap in terms of illegal units still existing in the area has not been given. Further, while compensation assessed has been mentioned, steps for recovery of entire amount have not been mentioned.”

“The amount recovered needs to be utilised for restoration in terms of an action plan with the approval of CPCB. The Haryana State PCB and DPCC may file further action-taken report,” the Bench said.

Appointed committee

The directions came after the tribunal took note of reports furnished by the pollution control bodies and that of an NGT-appointed oversight panel.

Following allegations of continued pollution by the applicants, the Bench observed, “Some of the applicants state that polluting activities are still continuing and damaging the agricultural lands in the area. Whenever action is taken, the polluting activities are shifted from one place to another. We permit the applicants to furnish particulars of such alleged activities to the Haryana State PCB as well as to the DPCC.”

Illegal activities

The green panel was hearing a group of pleas which sought action against unauthorised industrial activities which included unscientific handling of plastic and its illegal disposal by way of burning.