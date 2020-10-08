Delhi

NGT directs Delhi govt. to intensify biomedical waste disposal

Following a plea moved by the International Rehab Foundation seeking directions for enhancement of biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to take appropriate steps.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the Delhi government take appropriate steps in the matter and furnish a compliance report.”

Authorities have been directed to furnish the report by January 12, 2021.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing the plea which alleged unscientific disposal of biomedical waste.

“Prayer in this application is for enhancement of biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities so as to bridge the gap in the generation of such waste and disposal, resulting in unscientific disposal of the remaining waste. Such scientific disposal is the source for pollution and damage to public health,” the Bench observed.

