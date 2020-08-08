NGT directs DDA to act against pollution in lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take action on a plea alleging pollution in the Sanjay Lake and Sanjay Lake Park near Mayur Vihar.
A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the urban body to respond to allegations of concretisation of trees at the park.
Following an action-taken report furnished by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Bench observed, “The response filed by the DTTDC is that no pollution is being caused in running of the boats in the lake. With regard to the issue of concretisation of trees, action is to be taken by DDA. No response has been filed by the DDA.”
Seeking a response from the land-owning agency, the Bench said, “Let DDA file its response within one month, failing which coercive measures [under relevant sections] may be the only option left with the tribunal.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner R.P. Singhal. “Grievance in the application is that Sanjay Lake and Sanjay Lake Park are being polluted for which the DDA and DTTDC have to take necessary steps. Concretisation around the trees is taking place in violation of orders of this tribunal,” the Bench observed while taking note of the plea.
