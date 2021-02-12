NGT directs Chief Secretaries of States to fill up posts in pollution control boards

Panel asks CPCB and MoEF to design mechanism for annual performance audit

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Chief Secretaries of all States to fill up vacant posts in State pollution control boards within six months. The NGT also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor and ensure compliance.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that delay in recruiting the sanctioned manpower, adequacy and upgradation of laboratories was resulting in damage to the environment.

Directing the apex pollution monitoring body to monitor compliance, the Bench said: “We direct the CPCB to prepare a format which may contain qualifications, minimum eligibility criteria, required experience for the key positions and the specifications of equipment. All States and Union Territories must act accordingly.”

The Bench further added, “Ministry of Environment and Forests and CPCB may design a mechanism for annual performance audit of all the State pollution control boards.

The tribunal also directed the CPCB and State pollution control boards to utilise environment compensation funds on laboratory upgradation and on approved district environment plans.

“Consistent with Digital India initiatives, MoEF or CPCB may consider setting up and periodically updating the National Environment Data Grid linked to the State Environment Data Grids and further linked to available portals like online air and water quality,” the Bench said.