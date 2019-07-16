NGT directs Army to shift ammunition dump

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Army to shift its ammunition dump in Raiwala, Uttarakhand to ensure restoration of the Chila-Motichur Elephant Corridor.

The directions came after the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary filed a report stating that a suitable site is being explored and will be finalised by the Army.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the Army authorities concerned finalise the pending issue expeditiously so as to ensure restoration of the elephant corridor in question after shifting of the ammunition dump to a suitable location after compliance of provisions of Forest [Conservation] Act, 1980.”

Threat to wildlife

The green panel was hearing a plea moved by NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environment Litigation which alleged that the ammunition dump was a threat to the wildlife and ecology of the Chilla-Motichur corridor.

“Recently a female leopard died because of coming into contact with iron fencing fixed at Raiwala Army ammunition dump,” the plea had alleged. Earlier, the tribunal had sought a factual and action-taken report in the matter from the State government and directed the Chief Secretary to furnish report on the same.