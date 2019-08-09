NGT demands action-taken report on Tughlakabad ‘encroachers’

Following a plea seeking action against illegal constructions in Tughlakabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday sought a compliance report from civic bodies on the action taken against the violators.

Directions issued

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report field by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and observed, “The report dated August 5 filed by the DPCC states that directions have been issued for stopping the illegal activities and imposing compensation.”

The Bench also noted, “The status report filed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation states that demolition proceedings have been initiated. The counsel for the corporation states that due process has been initiated and electricity and water supply to the illegal structures will be disconnected within one week.”

The civic body also informed the tribunal that demolition activities will be undertaken “with police help at the earliest”.

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea that alleged violation of environmental norms by illegal constructions that had come up in the Tughlakabad Extension area.

Earlier, the tribunal had sought a factual and action-taken report from a joint committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board and the SDMC. A report furnished by the committee had stated that the properties in question “were unauthorised having no clearance or sanction or approved building plans”.