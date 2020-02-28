NGT cancels nod to housing complex near North Campus

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance (EC) granted to the construction of a housing complex near Delhi University North Campus. The green panel also constituted a committee to assess the viability of the project.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that the EC for the project was granted “without application of mind”.

“In view of our conclusion that the EC has been granted without proper evaluation and the project cannot be allowed without such proper evaluation about its sustainability or otherwise in the light of available data, a case is made for interference by this tribunal for having an evaluation done from an independent committee of experts,” the Bench said.

The tribunal said that the committee will comprise representatives from the Union Environment Ministry, senior scientists from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Foundation, Central Ground Water Board, Central Pollution Control Board, School of Planning and Architecture and senior scientists from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology among others.

While observing that the project will have adverse effect on the environment, the Bench said, “The site in question was originally parking for the metro station. Once the site becomes a group housing complex, the parking which was to be at this site will now be on public roads, causing further congestion and consequent pollution.”