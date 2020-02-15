NGT calls for scientific disposal of fly ash

The National Green Tribunal has directed thermal power plants to take prompt steps toward the scientific disposal of fly ash. The green panel also warned that in case of non-compliance of orders, environmental compensation would be levied.
An NGT Bench said: “Environment cannot be violated against statutory norms. Violations need to be visited sternly in terms of enforcing the same, recovering compensation and prosecuting the violators. Whatever be the individual circumstances, it cannot be ground to disobey law and to commit criminal offence under the Water Act, Air Act and EP Act.”
It added: “The thermal power plants may take prompt steps for scientific disposal of fly ash in accordance with the statutory notification by the Ministry of Environment and Forest under the provisions of Environment Protection Act requiring 100% utilisation and disposal of fly ash.”
