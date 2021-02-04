NGT: build warehouses on platforms for cement bags

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 00:40 IST

It directs Railway to curb pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Northern Railway to construct warehouses on platforms for the handling of cement bags in a bid to curb air pollution resulting from loading and unloading of the cement bags.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Northern Railway to furnish an action plan to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and take requisite steps. “The CPCB and DPCC [the Delhi Pollution Control Committee] (DPCC) may further monitor compliance of environmental norms in exercise of their statutory powers, following due process of law,” the Bench said.

Fine imposition

The tribunal also dismissed a plea of the Northern Railway, which sought setting aside a previous order of the DPCC imposing a fine of ₹71.62 lakh for failing to curb pollution.

Advertising

Advertising

“The amount of compensation may be spent for the restoration of the environment in coordination with the Northern Railway,” the Bench said.

The directions came on a plea moved by petitioner Anubhav Kumar alleging air pollution in and around Rani Bagh, Shakurbasti railway station, Raja Park and surrounding areas as a result of unscientific loading and unloading of cement.

“In spite of the fact that several representations have been made, railway officials are not doing anything in this regard,” the plea had said.