NGT: build warehouses on platforms for cement bags

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Northern Railway to construct warehouses on platforms for the handling of cement bags in a bid to curb air pollution resulting from loading and unloading of the cement bags.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Northern Railway to furnish an action plan to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and take requisite steps. “The CPCB and DPCC [the Delhi Pollution Control Committee] (DPCC) may further monitor compliance of environmental norms in exercise of their statutory powers, following due process of law,” the Bench said.
Fine imposition
The tribunal also dismissed a plea of the Northern Railway, which sought setting aside a previous order of the DPCC imposing a fine of ₹71.62 lakh for failing to curb pollution.
“The amount of compensation may be spent for the restoration of the environment in coordination with the Northern Railway,” the Bench said.
The directions came on a plea moved by petitioner Anubhav Kumar alleging air pollution in and around Rani Bagh, Shakurbasti railway station, Raja Park and surrounding areas as a result of unscientific loading and unloading of cement.
“In spite of the fact that several representations have been made, railway officials are not doing anything in this regard,” the plea had said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath