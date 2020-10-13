NGT breather for unit

It reduces penalty imposed by DPCC

Following a plea challenging an order passed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) which imposed an environmental compensation of ₹3 lakh for violation of environmental norms by a MSME unit, the National Green Tribunal observed that the compensation assessed by the DPCC was “disproportionate” and reduced it to ₹25,000.

‘Disproportionate’ fine

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We are of the view that having regard to the fact that the unit is a small one and violation was marginal which was later rectified to the satisfaction of the DPCC, we are of the view that compensation assessed is disproportionate... having regard to the entirety of the matter, we reduced the compensation to ₹25,000”.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Kee Diagnostics Private Limited — engaged with the manufacturing of diagnostic reagent kits — against an order passed by the DPCC.

“The DPCC collected sample of waste water on January 24 from the unit appellant and the result of test showed minor deviation from prescribed standard... Contentions in appeal are that variation in norms was marginal. The sample was taken on January 24 but the result was given only on June 12. Due procedure for taking sample was not followed,” the plea had contended.