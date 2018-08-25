NGT asks UPSIDC officer to be present before tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) to be present before the tribunal for non-compliance of previous NGT orders pertaining to the installation of proper sewage treatment facilities in a Ghaziabad township.

A Bench headed by NGT judicial member Raghuvendra S. Rathore observed that the authorities did not comply with the directions of the tribunal and the Supreme Court.

“Even after receipt of tender documents, the department did not study the same till Thursday. This clearly reflects the manner in which the matter is being proceeded with at the end of the respondents. Therefore we direct the managing director of UPSIDC to remain present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the Bench also said.

The green panel was hearing a plea moved by Trans Delhi Signature City Resident Welfare Association, seeking directions for long-term mechanism for disposal of sewage from the township.

Previous notices

Earlier, the green panel had issued notices to the State government seeking responses to the plea alleging lack of sewage mechanism and disposal of municipal solid waste in the township.