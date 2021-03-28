NGT asks Chief Secretary to look into plea on water for park maintenance

NEW DELHI

SDMC petition seeks treated water from DJB for the purpose

Following a plea filed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) seeking directions to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to provide treated water for the maintenance of parks, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to look into the issue. The Tribunal also said that matter should be resolved at an administrative level taking into account availability of funds and other practical considerations.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We are of the view that inter se dispute of municipal corporation and the Jal Board can be better resolved at the higher level in the administration, taking into account all practical considerations, including availability of funds and need for conserving scarce resource of drinking water, in accordance with the directions of this Tribunal already issued in the subject.”

The SDMC, in its application, had stated that around 6,822 parks were maintained by the civic body and that borewells for irrigation of the parks had been closed following orders of the Tribunal.

Taking into account submissions made by the SDMC, the Bench noted, “It is stated that the DJB is in the process of providing pipe network from sewage treatment plant to the parks. But till such pipelines are laid, there is need for tankers for supply of water to 5,357 parks. Hiring of tankers is the responsibility of the DJB and not of the municipal corporation.”

Earlier, the green panel had directed authorities to ensure that fresh water was not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA or the SDMC and instead only treated water was to be used.