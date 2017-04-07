NGT allows 4 diesel trucks to clean roads

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed registration of four new diesel vehicles conforming to BS-IV norms to be used for mechanical cleaning of roads in Greater Noida.

“It (vehicle) will only be used for cleaning and sweeping of roads and will not be plied for any private purpose. If the above conditions are satisfied, registering authorities may register the said vehicles in accordance with law,” noted a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, while granting relief to the authority as CNG or petrol driven vehicle needed for the purpose was not available in the market.

‘Condemn, dismantle’

The green panel directed the department to “condemn and dismantle” the vehicles that are over 10 years old and ordered that the new vehicles be fitted with GPS. The plea had contended that NGT had banned registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration of such vehicles after 10 years. Later, the Supreme Court banned diesel-run SUVs and cars with engine capacity beyond 2,000 cc in Delhi and NCR.