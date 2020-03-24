NGT adjourns pending cases over COVID-19 outbreak

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday adjourned all pending cases in view of the COVID-19 epidemic.

A circular issued by the green panel said, “As per the competent authority, in the wake of recent outbreak of Coronavirus disease and flu, all concerned are intimated that all pending matters till March 31 stand adjourned.”

According to the circular issued, pending cases which were listed for hearing between March 23 and 25, have been deferred to July 13 and those listed for March 26 and 27, postponed to July 14. Additionally, matters listed for March 30 and 31 have now been fixed for July 15, as per the circular.