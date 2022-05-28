NGOs, students participate in government’s Yamuna cleaning drive

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and a group of NGOs in the city organized drives to clean seven ghats on the Yamuna on Saturday as part of the Clean Yamuna campaign, the Delhi Jal Board said.

Students from schools and colleges also participated in the drive organized on the seven ghats including Kalindi Kunj, Chhat Ghat, Nigambodh Ghat and Signature Bridge.

Officials from the DJB and Municipal Corporation of Delhi also joined the cleanliness drive, which began at 7 a.m.