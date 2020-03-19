NGO urges Delhi govt. to safeguard homeless

New Delhi

‘They are at high risk of contracting virus’

Arguing that the homeless population was at “high risk” of contracting COVID-19 due to cohabiting in close proximity, the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) on Wednesday urged the Delhi government to follow an action plan to safeguard them.

The homeless live in proximity to each other at shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and are at a high risk of contracting the virus. “There must be immediate testing of all individuals inside shelters. Recovery vans must be used to transport individuals to the nearest hospitals. Doctors from closest public hospitals can visit shelter facilities to conduct tests,” the CHD said.

Caretakers deployed around such facilities must wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their face, it said.

“The DUSIB must provide disinfectants for sanitising living and toilet facilities at shelters,” it added.