NGO to begin jab drive at Tikri border protest site

‘It is not just for farmers but also locals’

A vaccination drive for protesting farmers at the Tikri border is likely to begin soon. An NGO, ‘5 Rivers Hearts Association’, that has been involved with the farmers’ agitation since November last year, is planning to organise the drive for the farmers.

According to members of the NGO, the drive will be expanded and other protest sites will also be covered, depending on the implementation at the Tikri border.

The inoculation process, which will primarily be for the agitating farmers, will also be available to locals, according to those aware of the developments.“The vaccination drive will not just be for the farmers but for locals and whoever wants it. We are trying to save lives so it will be open for all. We have tried very hard to control the outbreak of COVID-19 so far and the vaccination drive is just one among the many steps taken,” said a member of the NGO.

The vaccination drive will be continued over the next few months and is not a one-day event, the member said.

“It is not an isolated event. We have plans to continue the vaccination drive over the next six months at least. We have worked very hard towards limiting the spread of the virus at the protest sites and we even reached out to major organisations for help. We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the drive soon,” he said.

According to volunteers, over 1 million surgical masks were distributed at the protest sites apart from free medication, oxygen concentrators, setting up of isolation centres and distributing sanitsers.

The NGO, had in April this year, written to the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and expressed interest in inoculating the agitating farmers and sought help from the government.

“We already have an established infrastructure and other facilities to ensure a successful vaccine drive at the Tikri border. Please let us know about the next step on how we can avail the vaccine at this scale and follow the government guidelines to ensure that maximum number of people at the protests get it,” the letter had read.