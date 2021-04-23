NGO seeks ration, food for those without card

New Delhi

23 April 2021 00:39 IST

Case likely to be heard in HC today

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking immediate provision of rations and cooked food to needy persons who do not possess ration cards, in light of the fresh curfew imposed in Delhi to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The lockdown has resulted in loss of livelihoods, which is causing intense financial distress and food insecurity among the economically weaker sections, especially daily wagers, domestic workers, construction labourers, homeless persons and residents of slum settlements,” the NGO said.

“The distress can be gauged from the thousands of people turning up at the homeless shelters in Yamuna Pushta area seeking food. In the absence of requisite measures, many are being turned away without any provision of food,” it said.

The plea has sought provision of dry rations for people who do not possess ration cards, either through resumption of Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojna or any other scheme.

It also asked for free cooked meals through all homeless shelters and through hunger relief centres set up for the purpose and ensure no one desirous of food is turned away without food.

Only 37% of the population of Delhi possesses ration cards, the NGO said. The case is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.