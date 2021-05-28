NGO provides oxygen to city hospitals

New Delhi

28 May 2021 22:59 IST

An initiative that began in the wake of acute oxygen shortage across the Capital when the second wave of the COVID-19 surged is still providing oxygen to almost a dozen hospitals in west Delhi.

The Udaan Charitable Foundation, with the West Delhi administration, had rolled out oxygen supply vehicles to assist hospitals.

The initiative is functional 24x7 for all hospitals in the district, said Harish Sahni. A carrier vehicle called an ‘oxygen supply vehicle’ is loaded with oxygen cylinders and then dispatched to hospitals which require urgent supply.

The service has been able to cater to the oxygen demands of over a dozen hospitals including, Tilak Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi, Ganesh Nagar, Meera Bagh, Gagan Vihar among others.