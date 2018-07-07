NGO pokes holes in govt’s ration scheme

more-in

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA), an NGO working on issues related to food security, said on Friday that it was “extremely concerned” about the Delhi government’s proposal on doorstep delivery of ration.

In a statement, the NGO said: “There is complete lack of transparency about the proposal. No details of the scheme in terms of oversight mechanism, transparency and accountability safeguards, infrastructure and human resource arrangements have been made available.”

The DRRAA said that it was also not clear in the proposal whether the government will undertake the home delivery itself or if it will be outsourced to private companies. There is poor oversight and monitoring of the 2,500 ration shops currently in Delhi, said the NGO, adding that it wondered how the administration would carry out oversight of a large number of delivery persons.

Transparency issue

Raising the issue of transparency, the NGO said that the proposal to deliver ration at individual households could increase corruption. It said that distribution of grain in a public place, like in ration shops, reduces the chances of cheating.

The DRRAA also pointed out that most ration beneficiaries are daily wagers and may not be available at home to take delivery of ration.

The NGO urged the Delhi government not to implement the proposal without first consulting the public or holding a pilot project.