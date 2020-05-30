NGO decries govt. apathy towards saving waterbodies

Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE), an NGO, and RWA of Jhuljhuli village, after reviewing waterbodies in the city said that 40 of them couldn’t be located, 180 were encroached upon and 106 were used as drains.

The NGO said that ground realities point out towards government “apathy”. They also said that the government is “ignoring” the importance of counter-measures for water conservation such as preservation of rainwater and the treatment of polluted waterbodies.

“On one hand, the Delhi government is promising artificial lakes, but on the other hand, the repeated requests of the population of the urban and rural villages to protect and revive the johads [ponds] of the villages has been ignored by the government,” it said. “The number of waterbodies that can’t be located and encroached were quoted in an official document and we cross-checked it on Google Maps using their geo-coordinates. We visited some of them too. The government doesn’t want to protect these waterbodies. They should ideally involve the local community and work towards its rejuvenation,” said Paras Tyagi, co-founder of CYCLE.

The waterbodies are under different government bodies, including the municipal corporations and the Delhi government.