NGO apprises Kejriwal of ‘dire circumstances’ at Yamuna Pusta

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) mentioned the “dire circumstances” at Yamuna Pushta, where the supply of cooked food has reportedly been disrupted for the last two days.

‘ Fire incident’

The food rights group, in its letter, has demanded the Delhi government to immediately accommodate all those who were displaced following the “fire incident” on April 11 by making arrangements in nearby shelters as well as ensure adequate food supply, including cooked meals and dry rations, in the area.

“Migrant workers and homeless persons, estimated to be around 6,000, have been finding it extremely difficult to survive. They have been pushed towards the riverbank, where they are spending the nights,” the DRRAA said.

It added that even when public-spirited people try to organise food, they are reportedly not allowed to reach the needy.