NGO apprises Kejriwal of ‘dire circumstances’ at Yamuna Pusta

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) mentioned the “dire circumstances” at Yamuna Pushta, where the supply of cooked food has reportedly been disrupted for the last two days.
‘ Fire incident’
The food rights group, in its letter, has demanded the Delhi government to immediately accommodate all those who were displaced following the “fire incident” on April 11 by making arrangements in nearby shelters as well as ensure adequate food supply, including cooked meals and dry rations, in the area.
“Migrant workers and homeless persons, estimated to be around 6,000, have been finding it extremely difficult to survive. They have been pushed towards the riverbank, where they are spending the nights,” the DRRAA said.
It added that even when public-spirited people try to organise food, they are reportedly not allowed to reach the needy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.