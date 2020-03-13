NGO alleges gaps in government measures for riot survivors

New Delhi

13 March 2020

‘Nodal officers are unreachable, non-responsive, unsympathetic’

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), an umbrella group of NGOs, on Thursday said that there were several gaps in measures taken by the Delhi government in the aftermath of the communal violence in north-east Delhi. This included medicolegal case (MLC) records not being provided to victims and absence of people at help desks in hospitals among others.

The JSA wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyendar Jain in which it also alleged that the nodal officers appointed to help patients at hospitals were not working properly and private hospitals were denying victims free and cashless care as announced by the Delhi government and urged the Minister to fix the problems.

MLC record

“In one instance, a woman, injured in the communal violence, demanded an MLC record from GTB Hospital and was told to access it from the police as ‘the hospital did not have a photocopy machine’. She was also not allowed to see the MLC record and what was written in it. Further, despite giving information to the doctors about being injured during the riot, her MLC was not registered as a “Disaster MLC”,” the letter said.

Explaining about the nodal officers not working properly, the JSA said in the letter, “While phone numbers of nodal officers have been provided to us and help desks have been set up, they have been unable to facilitate patients at the hospitals.”

‘Refused to help’

It added, “The purpose of designating a nodal officer at hospitals was to ensure speedy redressal of barriers being faced by the patients. However, this is far from what the experience with nodal officers has been. When the nodal officer of GTB Hospital was contacted to intervene in a case where a patient was having trouble filing an MLC, he flatly refused saying that he was not concerned with this matter and had not been informed that he is a nodal officer.”

The JSA said that the nodal officers were unreachable, non-responsive and unsympathetic to the troubles being faced by victims and their families.