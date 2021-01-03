NGMA starts weekend art, music sessions

Over 100 people attend activities

In a first since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down museums in 2020, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here on Saturday started a series of weekend events on its lawns, with sketching sessions, a pottery studio and dance performances.

Over 100 people attended the various activities, including participating in a sketching session led by artist Jatin Das, said an NGMA official. On Sunday, the official said Kathak and Chhau dancers will perform and NGMA director-general Adwaita Gadnayak would lead the sketching session.

The activities were held outdoors to allow for social distancing, the official said.

On Friday, the NGMA had announced it would be opening its lawns and galleries to the public every weekend free of cost from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

“The NGMA will showcase a range of activities, including specially curated shows, art and photography sessions, film screenings, poetry, music, dance, and theatre performances, workshops and an afternoon with well-known artistes, poets, and authors,” the NGMA statement had said.

The NGMA had planned a Nandalal Bose retrospective, a showcase of the Air India collection and exhibition of works by Amrita Shergil, among others for 2021, it said.