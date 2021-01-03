NGMA starts weekend art, music sessions

In a first since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down museums in 2020, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here on Saturday started a series of weekend events on its lawns, with sketching sessions, a pottery studio and dance performances.
Over 100 people attended the various activities, including participating in a sketching session led by artist Jatin Das, said an NGMA official. On Sunday, the official said Kathak and Chhau dancers will perform and NGMA director-general Adwaita Gadnayak would lead the sketching session.
The activities were held outdoors to allow for social distancing, the official said.
On Friday, the NGMA had announced it would be opening its lawns and galleries to the public every weekend free of cost from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.
“The NGMA will showcase a range of activities, including specially curated shows, art and photography sessions, film screenings, poetry, music, dance, and theatre performances, workshops and an afternoon with well-known artistes, poets, and authors,” the NGMA statement had said.
The NGMA had planned a Nandalal Bose retrospective, a showcase of the Air India collection and exhibition of works by Amrita Shergil, among others for 2021, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath