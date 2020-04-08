Delhi

NFIW writes to Shah to stop ‘harassment by Delhi Police’

Citing harassment by police of volunteers distributing food and ration in certain areas, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention.

“The problem is that the role of some of the personnel in some areas is negative and inhuman. Instead of facilitating the food distribution, they threaten our members of dire consequence like arrest for distributing food. At Kirti Nagar, we had to bring the food back,” read the letter. The NFIW added that women were also facing harassment at ration shops. NFIW General Secretary Annie Raja said, “We request you to direct the Delhi Police which is under you, to stop harassing the people and the organisations that help the needy people.”

The NFIW added that while both Centre and Delhi governments had announced relief measures, the same had not reached a “scale it should have”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 12:34:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nfiw-writes-to-shah-to-stop-harassment-by-delhi-police/article31284423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY