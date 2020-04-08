NFIW writes to Shah to stop ‘harassment by Delhi Police’

Citing harassment by police of volunteers distributing food and ration in certain areas, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention.
“The problem is that the role of some of the personnel in some areas is negative and inhuman. Instead of facilitating the food distribution, they threaten our members of dire consequence like arrest for distributing food. At Kirti Nagar, we had to bring the food back,” read the letter. The NFIW added that women were also facing harassment at ration shops. NFIW General Secretary Annie Raja said, “We request you to direct the Delhi Police which is under you, to stop harassing the people and the organisations that help the needy people.”
The NFIW added that while both Centre and Delhi governments had announced relief measures, the same had not reached a “scale it should have”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.