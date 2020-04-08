NFIW writes to Shah to stop ‘harassment by Delhi Police’

Citing harassment by police of volunteers distributing food and ration in certain areas, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention.

“The problem is that the role of some of the personnel in some areas is negative and inhuman. Instead of facilitating the food distribution, they threaten our members of dire consequence like arrest for distributing food. At Kirti Nagar, we had to bring the food back,” read the letter. The NFIW added that women were also facing harassment at ration shops. NFIW General Secretary Annie Raja said, “We request you to direct the Delhi Police which is under you, to stop harassing the people and the organisations that help the needy people.”

The NFIW added that while both Centre and Delhi governments had announced relief measures, the same had not reached a “scale it should have”.