Next three months crucial in Capital’s COVID fight: report

New Delhi

08 October 2020 00:57 IST

‘Isolation in thickly populated areas may have spread infection’

A report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “the next three months are crucial in our battle” against COVID-19 with multiple festivals such as Diwali, Chhath Puja, Dussehra, and Id lined up.

The report says 2,324 healthcare workers in the Capital have been infected by COVID-19 and 75 have died so far. Out of the 2,324 cases, 34% are nurses, 23% doctors, 15% paramedics, 18% Group D staff and 10% others, according to the report. “The increasing mortality in HCW (healthcare workers) and doctors is detrimental for maintaining the morale of these COVID warriors. Hence all efforts should be undertaken to prevent the healthcare-associated infection in all the hospitals, labs, and field workers,” states the report.

Containment zones

The report states that the percentage of cases from containment zones varied from 15-20% in districts and 80% were outside the zones. Of the total positive people, 30% were in different government facilities and 50-55% were in home isolation.

“Formation of new containment zones could be restricted only for highly dense localities such as resettlement colonies and JJ clusters/slum areas,” says the report. If the government considers this recommendation, then this could greatly change the number of containment zones in the city.

The report also states that home isolation was observed in “densely populated areas” as well and with the number of cases in thousands, this “may be one of the reasons for the spread of infection”.

“All symptomatic positive cases reported from densely populated areas should be isolated only in CCC (COVID Care Centre) to ensure optimal utilization of CCC facilities,” the report recommends.