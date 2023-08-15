HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

News channel employee found dead in east Delhi home

The police said that the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Akashdeep Shukla

August 15, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old employee of a Hindi news channel was found dead at his home in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Monday after he allegedly killed himself, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Akashdeep Shukla, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, said a senior officer.

According to the officer, a PCR call was received at 10.39 a.m. from the victim’s wife about the incident. After a police team reached the house and the room was found locked from the inside, the fire brigade was called to break it open, he added.

A crime team inspected the scene and found no suicide note, the police said, adding, “On the basis of statements and spot inspection, no foul play has been noticed so far. Further inquiry is on.”

The officer said, “Prima facie, it looks like that he took the step in a fit of rage. He had an altercation with his wife in the morning after which he locked himself in the room and killed himself.”

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

Related Topics

Delhi / police / suicide

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.