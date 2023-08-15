News channel employee found dead in east Delhi home

August 15, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

A 31-year-old employee of a Hindi news channel was found dead at his home in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Monday after he allegedly killed himself, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Akashdeep Shukla, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, said a senior officer.

According to the officer, a PCR call was received at 10.39 a.m. from the victim’s wife about the incident. After a police team reached the house and the room was found locked from the inside, the fire brigade was called to break it open, he added.

A crime team inspected the scene and found no suicide note, the police said, adding, “On the basis of statements and spot inspection, no foul play has been noticed so far. Further inquiry is on.”

The officer said, “Prima facie, it looks like that he took the step in a fit of rage. He had an altercation with his wife in the morning after which he locked himself in the room and killed himself.”

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).