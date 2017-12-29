Newlywed hangs self in Noida

A newly-married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at an apartment here after a heated argument with her husband, the police said.
Sarnabi Biswas, 26, was living at an upscale society in Sector 123, Noida since her marriage to Apoorva for the last one year.
“Her parents, who stay in West Bengal, have been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer, Phase-III police station, Noida.
Apoorva, a doctor, had a heated argument with his wife last night, Mr. Kumar said, adding that an probe is on.
