Newly married man dies after bus hits motorcycle

A newly-wed man was killed by a speeding cluster bus in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Tuesday. The victim was hit by the bus when he was on the way to office on a motorcycle.

Arun Kumar (27), got married a few days ago and joined for a new job on Monday. His family was happy with the turn of events. But, the accident had killed their joy.

The police said that Kumar lived with his family in Ghazipur. He got married on March 3 and started working with a private firm in Okhla on Monday. On Tuesday, around 4 p.m. when he was on his way to work on a motorcycle, he was hit by a cluster bus near Ghazipur crematorium. He came under the wheels of the bus. Though locals rushed him to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the police reached the hospital and shifted the body to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

“We have arrested the bus driver, Devendra Singh, (53). He was caught by the public and kept inside the bus until a police team arrived at the spot and took him away. He has been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving,” said the police.