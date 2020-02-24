Newly elected MLAs to take oath today

A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, during which newly elected MLAs will take oath and the Speaker will be chosen.
According to the schedule, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will address the House on February 25. Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the Speaker in the previous Assembly, is likely to retain the post.
Once the newly elected legislators take oath, an election to chose the Speaker will take place in the House on Monday.
The 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was recently constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House.
This will be the first session of the newly-constituted Delhi Assembly.
The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank in the city polls.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.