Newborn presumed dead: mother says hospital staff threatening them

February 22, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The preterm baby who was declared dead after birth at Lok Nayak Hospital, and readmitted hours later after the parents found her breathing, is on ventilator support, the hospital’s medical director Dr. Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

The baby’s mother, Rukhsar, 30, said that while the condition of her daughter is improving, it is still critical.

On Sunday evening, the baby was born premature, weighing only 490 grams. Doctors at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital found no signs of life and allegedly handed her to the parents in a cardboard box.

Hours later, when the family was preparing for her burial in north-east Delhi’s New Mustafabad, the baby was found breathing and taken back to the hospital.

Ms. Rukhsar, meanwhile, claimed to have received threats from the hospital’s staff and security guards, but she said she will not be scared. When reached for comment, the Delhi government did not respond till the time of writing this report.

“They tried to force me to accept that my child was dead. I knew she was alive, I saw her hands and feet move. Now they are trying to silence me.

“We only have hope. Our family is praying for her health. The doctors had declared my baby dead when she was alive. Nobody will decide how I raise my child,” Ms. Rukhsar said.

She added that the family will seek further treatment once the baby is discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit.

On Monday, the hospital had set up a three-member panel to probe the incident, and it is expected to submit a report on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the police said no case has been registered yet.