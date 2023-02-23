Newborn ‘declared dead’ passes away after being on life support

February 23, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

The preterm baby which was readmitted to Lok Nayak Hospital and on life support, a day after she was mistakenly declared dead, passed away on Wednesday evening, a source said.

“The baby’s chances of survival were very less from the beginning,” another source at the Delhi-government-run hospital said, confirming her demise.

When reached out, no response was issued either by the hospital’s medical director Dr. Suresh Kumar or a Delhi government spokesperson.

On Sunday, doctors had found no signs of life in the baby after she was born premature and allegedly handed her to the parents in the box.

Hours later, when the family was preparing for her burial, she was found breathing and taken to the hospital.

Salman, the baby’s uncle, told The Hindu that she breathed her last around 4 p.m. He also said doctors and police officers told the family that a post-mortem examination will be conducted, after which the baby’s body will be handed to them.

The newborn’s father, Abdul Malik, 40, had on Monday, alleged that his daughter was kept in the sealed cardboard box for over two hours.

He had also alleged that the doctors declared her dead without even letting him see her face, after which he left for his New Mustafabad home to prepare for her burial.

Just before the burial, when Mr. Malik’s brother Salman opened the box, he found the baby breathing.

“We rushed back to the hospital and informed the doctors. They had at first refused to readmit her and relented only after the police intervened,” Mr. Malik had said.

Meanwhile, Salman said, “My brother and sister-in-law, who were thinking of further treatments, have nothing left today. They have been crying ever since.”

“We hope that the committee designated by senior doctors at the hospital probe into the negligence, so such incidents don’t happen to anybody, strict action should be taken. We will continue to fight,” he added.