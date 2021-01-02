New Year’s Eve sees 93% dip in drunken driving fines

26 challans issued this time as against 352 last year: police data

Number of challans issued for drunken driving has seen a 93% dip as compared to last New Year’s Eve, data shared by Delhi Police showed.

According to the data, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving on Thursday night as compared to 352 on the night of December 31 in 2019. The police said that a total of 1,336 challans, including 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking, were issued.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Agrawal said that one of the reasons behind reduced drunken driving cases is people taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because of which there were comparatively fewer vehicles on the road, adding that another major reason was officials not using alcometers.

He said the force has not used alcometer since the outbreak of the virus. He also said that on Thursday night, traffic police officials on duty stopped only those who were visibly drunk or were drinking on the side.

“It is very tough to stop people while they are speeding because we could not have used any alcometer on them and that there needs to be a basis to issue challan to them,” Mr. Agrawal said.

Talking about the 26 challans that were issued, Mr. Agrawal said that the officials conducted a test with the help of doctors, in an attempt to ensure that those given challan do not contest the action. However, doctors were not available at all points, he added.

Mr. Agrawal also said that the “campaign and appeal done by the media had a very good effect and the people of Delhi exhibited very restrained behaviour on the roads”.